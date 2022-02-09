What's in the Offing for Triton (TRTN) This Earnings Season?

Triton International Limited TRTN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 earnings on Feb 15, before market open.



The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for Triton this earnings season.

Triton International Limited Price and EPS Surprise

Triton International Limited price-eps-surprise | Triton International Limited Quote

Factors to Note

Strong trade volumes and container demand are expected to have driven Triton’s fourth-quarter performance. The company anticipates December-quarter earnings to improve from the September quarter’s tally.



However, coronavirus-related concerns continue to dent TRTN’s operations. Similar to the past few quarters, limited container redeliveries and a low sale inventory might have hurt disposal volumes in the fourth quarter.



Additionally, escalating administrative expenses are likely to have dented Triton’s bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Triton this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as elaborated below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: Triton has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $2.57. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Triton carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of Q3 Earnings

Triton’s third-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding 60 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.43 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21. Total leasing revenues of $400.2 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $392.9 million. The top and bottom lines improved substantially year over year owing to strong trade volumes and container demand.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the broader Transportation sector may consider Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. EGLE and Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD, as these stocks possess the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Eagle Bulk has an Earnings ESP of +25.88% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company will report fourth-quarter results on Mar 3.



Eagle Bulk’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters while missing in one.



Expeditors has an Earnings ESP of +2.97% and is currently a #2 Ranked player. The company will release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 22.



Expeditors is being aided by an uptick in airfreight revenues. Due to the coronavirus-induced imbalance between scheduled capacity and demand, the company is using charters to meet customer needs. This is likely to have boosted the company’s airfreight services revenues in the fourth quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.