What's in the Offing for The Trade Desk's (TTD) Q4 Earnings?

The Trade Desk TTD is slated to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 16.

For the fourth quarter, The Trade Desk expects revenues of at least $388 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 21%. The company anticipates a surge of 33% in its revenues when excluding the United States’ political election-related spending in the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $389.7 million, indicating an improvement of 21.8% from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged at 29 cents per share over the past 90 days, suggesting a decline of 21.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 54.5%.

Factors to Note

The Trade Desk’s fourth-quarter top line might have benefited from momentum in programmatic ad buying. The emergence of digital content bolstered the usage of the company’s inventory across all forms of Connected-TV (“CTV”). Strong CTV spending is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

Consistent customer retention might have driven the company’s revenues during the quarter to be reported. The Trade Desk’s customer-retention rate has remained more than 95%, as it has for the previous seven years.

Continuous industry-wide collaboration and support for Unified ID 2.0 are likely to have favored The Trade Desk’s fourth-quarter performance.

However, the company estimates stock-based compensation to reach higher than the normal rate in the fourth quarter, consequently might have dented its profitability. The increase can be attributed to approximately $95 million of incremental stock-based compensation expenses related to a long-term CEO performance award.

Additionally, accelerated spending may have weighed on the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for The Trade Desk this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That’s the case here.

The Trade Desk currently has Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +6.90%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

