What's in the Offing for Texas Instruments (TXN) Q3 Earnings?

Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 25.



For third-quarter 2022, TXN anticipates revenues between $4.9 billion and $5.3 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $5.1 billion, suggesting growth of 9.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Texas Instruments expects earnings of $2.23-$2.51 per share for the third quarter.



The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $2.37 per share, indicating an improvement of 14.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The figure has been unchanged over the past 30 days.



Texas Instruments’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 10.89%, on average.

Texas Instruments Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Texas Instruments Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Texas Instruments Incorporated Quote

Factors to Consider

Texas Instruments’ strengthening momentum across Analog and Embedded Processing segments is likely to have aided its third-quarter performance.



TXN’s robust signal chain and power product lines are expected to have continued to aid its top-line growth within the Analog segment in the quarter under discussion.



Strong momentum across automotive and industrial end markets might have contributed well. Solid rebound in the automotive market and favorable demand environment in the industrial market are likely to have acted as tailwinds.



Strength in data center and enterprise computing is expected to have driven Texas Instruments’ revenue growth in the enterprise systems market during the to-be-reported quarter.



Also, the growing prospects in the communications equipment market are likely to have benefited TXN’s third-quarter performance.



Solid momentum across major sectors is anticipated to have continued aiding Texas Instruments’ performance in the industrial market in the quarter under review.



TXN’s strong investments in growth avenues, efficient manufacturing strategies and competitive advantages are expected to have been positives.



Texas Instruments’ continuous returns to its shareholders are anticipated to have acted as tailwinds. Its deepening focus to accelerate a free cash flow generation is likely to have been another positive. The impacts of all these factors are expected to get reflected in the impending third-quarter results.



However, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic, supply-chain constraints and geopolitical tensions are expected to have been overhangs on TXN in the quarter under review. Further, softness in the personal electronics space might have been a concern.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Texas Instruments this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Texas Instruments currently has a Zacks Rank #4 and an Earnings ESP of -1.90%.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering from the same space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their soon-to-be-reported quarterly results.



Fortinet FTNT has an Earnings ESP of +0.92% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Fortinet is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTNT’s earnings is pegged at 27 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 35% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.



The Trade Desk TTD has an Earnings ESP of +2.13% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Trade Desk is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTD’s earnings is pegged at 24 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 33.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



ZoomInfo Technologies ZI has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



ZoomInfo Technologies is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZI’s earnings is pegged at 20 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 53.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.