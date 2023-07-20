What's in the Offing for Texas Instruments (TXN) in Q2 Earnings?

Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 25.



For second-quarter 2023, Texas Instruments expects revenues between $4.17 billion and $4.53 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $4.36 billion, suggesting a decline of 16.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Management expects earnings of $1.62-$1.88 per share for the quarter under review. The consensus mark is pegged at $1.76 per share, indicating a fall of 28.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The estimate has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.



TXN’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 8.9%, on average.

Factors to Consider

Texas Instruments’ product portfolio strength and expanding manufacturing capabilities are expected to get reflected in its upcoming quarterly results.



The company’s strong investments in growth avenues and competitive advantages are expected to have been positives.



Texas Instruments’ continuous returns to shareholders are anticipated to have acted as tailwinds. Its deepening focus on accelerating free cash flow generation is likely to have been another positive. The impacts of all these factors are expected to be reflected in the company’s second-quarter results.



However, widespread weakness in the personal electronics, communication equipment and enterprise systems markets might have been a major headwind.



A weakening demand environment, primarily due to inventory reductions by customers, is expected to have impacted the performance of both Analog and Embedded Processing segments during the quarter to be reported.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog revenues is pegged at $3.27 billion, reflecting a decline of 18.2% from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus mark for Embedded Processing revenues is $815 million, indicating a fall of 0.7% from the reported figure in the prior-year quarter.



Supply-chain constraints, geopolitical tensions and rising inflation are expected to have weighed on TXN in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Texas Instruments this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Texas Instruments currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering from the same space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the soon-to-be-reported quarterly results.



Shopify SHOP has an Earnings ESP of +86.34% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shopify is scheduled to release second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHOP’s earnings is pegged at 6 cents per share. The company reported a loss of 3 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Carrier Global CARR has an Earnings ESP of +1.53% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Carrier is set to report second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CARR’s earnings is pegged at 76 cents per share, suggesting growth of 10.1% from the prior-year fiscal period’s reported figure.



Itron ITRI has an Earnings ESP of +13.78% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



Itron is scheduled to release second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITRI’s earnings is pegged at 31 cents per share, suggesting a jump from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of 7 cents.



