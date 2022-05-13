What's in the Offing for Synopsys (SNPS) This Earnings Season?

Synopsys SNPS is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 18.

The company anticipates revenues between $1.24 billion and $1.27 billion for the fiscal second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.25 billion, suggesting growth of 22.3% from the year-ago period.

Synopsys expects non-GAAP earnings between $2.35 and $2.40 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37 per share indicates an improvement of 39.4% year over year.

The software company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.3%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up before this announcement.

Synopsys, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Synopsys, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Synopsys, Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider

Synopsys’ fiscal second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the growing demand for its solid product portfolio. The increasing global design activity and customer engagements are likely to have been growth drivers.

Also, the ongoing shift to high-performance cloud computing due to the pandemic-induced remote working environment is expected to have aided demand for the company’s Intellectual Property (IP) solutions, such as Peripheral Component Interconnect Express 5.0 & 6.0, 800G Ethernet and DDR5.

The rising impact of AI, 5G, the Internet of Things, high-performance computing, the Cloud and automotive is anticipated to have boosted demand for SNPS’ advanced solutions during the quarter under review. Synopsys’ performance is likely to have gained from growth in Custom Compiler, which is fueled by large deal wins in the 5G, AI and server chip markets.

The strong adoption of interface and foundation IP solutions is expected to have boosted revenues for the company’s interface portfolio. Additionally, widespread contract wins and the increasing deployment of the Fusion Platform, including Fusion Compiler, are likely to have driven the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

Synopsys’ partnership with industry leaders like Microsoft and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is expected to have accelerated the deployment of its cloud solutions, which might have aided the company’s top line during the quarter under review.

The company’s solid electronic design automation software partner base, which includes Advanced Micro Devices, Juniper Networks, Realtek, Toshiba and Wolfson, is likely to have served as a major revenue driver.

Increased design investments in Synopsys’ ARC processors by automotive companies despite pandemic-induced headwinds in the automotive space are an upside.

However, the resumption of normal activities is expected to have brought back certain expenditures, which were on hold during the lockdown and work-from-home period. This might have been a slight drag on margins.

Component supply constraints are also expected to have partially offset the benefits of the aforementioned factors. Apart from this, the heightening competition from the likes of Cadence Design Systems might have played a spoilsport.

Geopolitical challenges, coupled with uncertainties concerning restrictions over trade with Huawei Technologies, might have adversely impacted the overall business during the fiscal second quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for SNPS this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

Synopsys currently carries a Zacks Rank of #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Per our model, Costco Wholesale COST, Star Bulk Carriers SBLK and Cisco Systems CSCO have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Costco carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.90%. The company is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 26. Costco’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COST’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.04 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 10.6%. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $51.8 billion, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 14.3%.

Star Bulk Carriers will report first-quarter 2022 results on May 24. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.77% at present. Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same on two occasions, the average surprise being -2%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.41 per share, suggesting a year-over-year improvement of 291.7%. SBLK’s quarterly revenues are estimated to increase 68.9% year over year to $338.6 million.

Cisco currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.84%. The company is slated to report its third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 18. Cisco’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 1.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cisco’s third-quarter earnings stands at 86 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 3.6%. CSCO is estimated to report revenues of $13.3 billion, which suggests growth of 4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.