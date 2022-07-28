What's in the Offing for S&P Global (SPGI) in Q2 Earnings?

S&P Global Inc. SPGI is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 2, before market open.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for S&P Global’s second-quarter 2022 revenues stands at $3.01 billion, indicating growth of 43% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

Segment wise, Non-transaction revenues are expected to have benefited from fees associated with surveillance and growth in CRISIL revenues. Market Intelligence revenues are expected to have gained from growth in Data & Advisory Solutions, Desktop, Credit, Risk Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. Commodity Insights revenues are expected to have been driven by Advisory & Transactional Services, Price Assessments, Energy, Resources Data & Insights. Indices revenues are likely to have been aided by strength in asset-linked fees and exchange-traded derivative activity. Ratings revenues are likely to have been hurt by less strength in transaction revenues (due to the exceptionally soft issuance environment).

Rising expenses are likely to have weighed on S&P Global’s earnings, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $2.94 per share, indicating a decline of 18.8% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

S&P Global Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

S&P Global Inc. price-eps-surprise | S&P Global Inc. Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for S&P Global this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

S&P Global has an Earnings ESP of -1.84% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks worth considering from the broader Zacks Business Services sector, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on second-quarter 2022 earnings:

Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN has an Earnings ESP of +0.58% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

LUMN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.6%, on average.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP has an Earnings ESP of +7.18% and a Zacks Rank #3.

TuSimple has an expected earnings growth rate of 43.6% for the current year. TSP has an expected revenue growth rate of 135.8% for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR has an Earnings ESP of +4.58% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.

Avis Budget has an expected earnings growth rate of 74.4% for the current year. CAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 102%, on average.

