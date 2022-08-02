What's in the Offing for Sempra Energy (SRE) in Q2 Earnings?

Sempra Energy SRE is slated to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4 before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company reported an earnings surprise of 1.75%. Sempra Energy has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.80%, on average.

Factors to Note

During the second quarter, Sempra Energy’s service territories witnessed warmer-than-normal temperatures. This, in turn, is likely to have boosted the electricity demand for cooling purposes among the company’s customers. Furthermore, SRE’s service territories experienced wet weather conditions in the second quarter.

However, some parts of its service territories experienced severe weather conditions along with torrential rains, which may have dampened the smooth flow of electricity to its customers, thus impacting the overall revenues of the company in the second quarter of 2022.

Hence, the impact of weather patterns on the company’s second-quarter revenues can be considered to have been mixed.

Meanwhile, the new and active requests for transmission interconnections in Oncor are expected to have added impetus to Sempra Energy’s second-quarter top line. Also, a positive impact of the rate revision might have positively contributed to the second-quarter revenue performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.03 billion, suggesting growth of 10.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

From the cost perspective, the aforementioned severe weather conditions might have caused infrastructural damage, thus increasing the operating expenses of the company to repair the same. This, in turn, might have impacted the bottom line in the second quarter.

However, factors like increased revenues from rate updates reflecting increased invested capital, higher customer consumption and customer growth must have benefited overall second-quarter earnings.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.82 per share, indicating growth of 11.7% from the prior-year reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for SRE this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Sempra Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three Utilitiesyou may want to consider as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

Atmos Energy Corporation ATO has an Earnings ESP of +1.35% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Atmos Energy’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at 86 cents per share, suggesting growth of 10.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATO’s second-quarter sales is pegged at $757.7 million, indicating growth of 25.1% from the prior-year reported figure.

Spire SR has an Earnings ESP of +6.66% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Spire’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at 1 cent per share, suggesting a decline of 83.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SR’s second-quarter sales is pegged at $325.5 million, implying a decline of 0.7% from the prior-year reported figure.

Entergy ETR has an Earnings ESP of +0.35% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Entergy’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.42 per share, suggesting growth of 5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETR’s second-quarter sales is pegged at $2.88 billion, implying growth of 2% from the prior-year reported figure.

