What's in the Offing for Robert Half (RHI) in Q2 Earnings?

Robert Half International Inc. RHI is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 26, after the bell.

The company posted an earnings surprise of 3.4% in the last-reported quarter.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robert Half’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.9 billion, indicating 20.1% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The company’s top line is expected to have benefited from strength in permanent placement talent solutions, contract talent solutions as well as Protiviti operations.

The bottom line, the consensus mark for which is pegged at $1.59 per share, signaling 19.6% year-over-year growth, is likely to have benefited from operating strength.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Robert Half this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Robert Half has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Robert Half International Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Robert Half International Inc. price-eps-surprise | Robert Half International Inc. Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH has an Earnings ESP of +4.41% and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Booz Allen has an expected earnings growth rate of 3.3% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.5%, on average.

Automatic Data Processing ADP has an Earnings ESP of +2.86% and a Zacks Rank #3.

ADP has an expected earnings growth rate of 16% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.2%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare CCRN has an Earnings ESP of +0.59% and a Zacks Rank #3.

CCRN has an expected earnings growth rate of 55.9% for the current year. Cross Country Healthcare delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.2%, on average.

