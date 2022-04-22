What's in the Offing for Robert Half (RHI) in Q1 Earnings?

Robert Half International Inc. RHI is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 26, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing three quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 19.5%, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robert Half’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.8 billion, indicating 28.9% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The company’s top line is expected to have benefited from strength in permanent placement, temporary and consultant staffing, as well as Protiviti operations.

The bottom line is likely to have benefited from operating strength, the consensus mark for which is pegged at $1.47 per share, signaling 50% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Robert Half this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Robert Half has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Robert Half International Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Robert Half International Inc. price-eps-surprise | Robert Half International Inc. Quote

