What's in the Offing for Republic Services (RSG) Q2 Earnings?

Republic Services, Inc. RSG is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4, after market close.

Let’s check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.

Q2 Expectations

Favorable impacts of internal growth and acquisitions are likely to have aided Republic Services' second-quarter 2022 revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which stands at $3.34 billion, indicating growth of 18.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Improvement in operating margins is likely to have aided the bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.18 per share, indicating growth of 8.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Republic Services this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Republic Services has an Earnings ESP of -4.42% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks worth considering from the broader Zacks Business Services sector, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on second-quarter 2022 earnings:

Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN has an Earnings ESP of +1.73% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

LUMN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.6%, on average.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP has an Earnings ESP of +7.18% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

TuSimple has an expected earnings growth rate of 43.6% for the current year. TSP has an expected revenue growth rate of 135.8% for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. FLT has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.

FLEETCOR has an expected earnings growth rate of 18.4% for the current year. FLT also has an expected revenue growth rate of 18.4% for the current year.

