What's in the Offing for Qualys (QLYS) This Earnings Season?

Qualys, Inc. QLYS is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 9.

For the quarter, the company anticipates revenues in the band of $129.7-$130.7 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $130.1 million, implying growth of 18.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP earnings per share are envisioned in the band of 89-91 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 91 cents per share, indicating an increase of 8.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.6%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Qualys, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Qualys, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Qualys, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note Ahead of Q4 Earnings

Qualys offers cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures. This helps protect their IT systems and applications from cyberattacks.

The company’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the surging demand for security and networking products amid the growing hybrid working trend. Accelerated digital transformations by organizations are also expected to have fueled the demand for QLYS’ cloud-based security solutions.

Qualys’ sustained focus on broadening its product portfolio and capabilities through acquisitions is anticipated to have aided its overall performance in the fourth quarter. The buyout of artificial intelligence/machine learning assets from Blue Hexagon in October 2022 transformed Qualys Cloud Platform’s massive data lake into a powerful predictive analytics engine to perform real-time zero-day threat detection.

The abovementioned acquisition provided the company with a solid competitive differentiation in the IT security market. This is likely to have helped Qualys win new deals in the fourth quarter.

Qualys' recurring subscription-based business model has been providing relative stability to its top line amid post-pandemic disruptions. The company expects to drive durable top-line growth and leverage its highly scalable model to maintain strong cash flow and industry-leading profitability.

However, enterprises are postponing their large IT spending plans due to a weakening global economy amid ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical issues. This may have hurt Qualys’ overall financial performance in the fourth quarter.

What Our Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for QLYS this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

Qualys currently carries a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of -0.83%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Per our model, Analog Devices ADI, Check Point Software CHKP and Cisco Systems CSCO have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Analog Devices is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 15. The company has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +1.13% at present. ADI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.59 per share, suggesting an increase of 33.5% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.94. Analog Devices’ quarterly revenues are estimated to increase 17.3% year over year to $3.15 billion.

Check Point carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.22%. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 13. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 3.6%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Check Point’s fourth-quarter earnings stands at $2.35 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. It is estimated to report revenues of $633.6 million, which suggests growth of 5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Cisco carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.66%. The company is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 15. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.1%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSCO’s fiscal second-quarter earnings is pegged at 86 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $13.43 billion, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 5.6%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.