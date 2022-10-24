What's in the Offing for Peabody Energy (BTU) in Q3 Earnings?

Peabody Energy Corporation BTU is expected to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27. BTU delivered a negative earnings surprise of 12.46% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

Peabody Energy’s third-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from its diversified platform and steady demand from customers spread across the globe.



Peabody Energy’s third-quarter Seaborne Thermal coal supply was adversely impacted by heavy rains and COVID-related staffing shortages, which resulted in lower-than-expected production from Wilpinjong and Wambo mines in Australia.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Peabody Energy’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.69 per share, which indicates 381.7% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales is pegged at $1.25 billion, suggesting growth of 36.2% from the year-ago reported figure. Peabody Energy expects third-quarter revenues of $1,310 to $1,340 million.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Peabody Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

Peabody Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Peabody Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Peabody Energy Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: Peabody Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Peabody Energy has a Zacks Rank #2.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Halliburton Company HAL is set to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 25. HAL has an Earnings ESP of +1.13% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings of Halliburton is 56 cents per share, which indicates growth of 100% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



EQT Corporation EQT is set to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26. EQT has an Earnings ESP of +2.29% and a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings of EQT is $1.05 per share, which indicates growth of 775% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.



Devon Energy Corporation DVN is set to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1. DVN has an Earnings ESP of +0.29% and a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings of Devon Energy is pegged at $2.13 per share, which indicates growth of 97.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



