What's in the Offing for Parker-Hannifin (PH) in Q1 Earnings?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH is slated to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Sep 30, 2022) results on Nov 3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings has been revised downward by 3.9% in the past 90 days. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 11.1%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Parker-Hannifin’s fiscal first quarter.

Factors to Note

With continued expansion in manufacturing activities, solid demand across end markets is likely to have aided PH’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Diversified Industrial segment’s performance is likely to have been driven by strong revenues in the North America sub-segment owing to higher orders. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Diversified Industrial North America segment revenues in the fiscal first quarter indicates a 10.8% increase from the year-ago reported quarter.



Effective pricing and supply-chain management actions are expected to have supported margin performance in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. The acquisition of Meggitt in September is likely to have contributed to PH’s top line in the fiscal first quarter.



However, escalating cost of sales (due to high raw material costs) and selling, general and administrative expenses might have dented Parker-Hannifin’s bottom line. Given the company’s substantial international presence, foreign-currency headwinds are expected to have hurt the top line.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Parker-Hannifin this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as elaborated below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: Parker-Hannifin has an Earnings ESP of -0.02%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Parker-Hannifin currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of Q4 Earnings

Parker-Hannifin reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jun 30, 2022) adjusted earnings of $51.6 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.67. The bottom line improved approximately 18% year over year. Total revenues of $4,187.8 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,088.8 million. The top line increased 5.8% year over year. Organic sales for the quarter increased 10% year over year. Orders were up 3% year over year.

