What's in the Offing for Palantir (PLTR) in Q4 Earnings?

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR is slated to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 16, before the bell. The company posted an earnings surprise of 125% in the third quarter of 2020.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $300.4 million, indicating a sequential growth of 3.8%. The top line is expected to have benefited from strength in both government and commercial segments.

While the commercial segment is likely to have benefited from increased contributions from both existing and new customers, the government segment’s revenues are expected to have been driven by strength in U.S. government business.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 2 cents, indicating a sharp decline from 9 cents reported in the third quarter. Increasing expenses are likely to have weighed on the bottom line as the company continues to invest in growing headcount and channel partnerships and in research and development.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Palantir this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Palantir has an Earnings ESP of -50.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Palantir Technologies Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Palantir Technologies Inc. price-eps-surprise | Palantir Technologies Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks that investors can consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Rocket Companies RKT, which has an Earnings ESP of +3.12% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Black Knight BKI, which has an Earnings ESP of +6.31% and a Zacks Rank #2.

TransUnion TRU, which has an Earnings ESP of +1.55% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.

Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.

Click here to download this report FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT): Get Free Report



TransUnion (TRU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. (BKI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.