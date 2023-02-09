What's in the Offing for Palantir (PLTR) in Q4 Earnings?

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR is slated to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 13, after the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. Earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 70.8% on average.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $506 million, indicating 16.9% year-over-year growth. The top line is expected to have benefited from strength in both the government and commercial segments. Both segments are likely to have benefited from increased contributions from existing as well as new customers.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 50%. Cloud and deployment efficiencies and the elimination of discretionary spending are likely to have positively impacted the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Palantir this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Palantir has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a couple of stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Accenture plc ACN has an Earnings ESP of +3.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Accenture has an expected earnings growth rate of 7% for fiscal 2023. ACN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2% on average.

Avis Budget Group CAR currently has an earnings ESP of +15.49% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The fourth-quarter results are scheduled on Feb 13 after the market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.85 has been revised upward by 1.6% in the past 30 days. CAR has an average surprise rate of 67.2% for the previous four quarters.

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

