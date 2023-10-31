What's in the Offing for Palantir (PLTR) in Q3 Earnings?

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR is slated to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 2, before the opening bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. PLTR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, met once and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 2.1%.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $555 million, indicating 16.1% year-over-year growth. The top line is expected to have benefited from strength in both the Government and Commercial segments. Both segments are likely to have gained from increased contributions from existing as well as new customers.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 6 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year surge of 500%. Revenue growth and better operating performance are likely to have positively impacted the bottom line in the quarter under discussion.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Palantir this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is exactly the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Palantir has an Earnings ESP of +4.35% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



