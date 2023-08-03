What's in the Offing for Palantir (PLTR) in Q2 Earnings?

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR is slated to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 7, after the closing bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. Earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters (two beat), delivering a negative earnings surprise of 31.3%, on average.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $530.2 million, indicating 12.1% year-over-year growth. The top line is expected to have benefited from strength in both the Government and Commercial segments . Both segments are likely to have gained from increased contributions from existing as well as new customers.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 5 cents per share, suggesting year-over-year surge of 600%. Revenue growth and better operating performance are likely to have positively impacted the bottom line in the quarter under discussion.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Palantir this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Palantir has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a couple of stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Everi Holdings EVRI currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.07 and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is slated to declare second-quarter results on Aug 9. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 24 cents per share, down 27.3% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $207.65 million, up 5.3% from the prior-year reported figure. EVRI has an average earnings surprise of 26.8% in the previous four quarters.

DLocal Limited DLO currently has an Earnings ESP of +12.50% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to post second-quarter numbers on Aug 15.

DLO has an expected earnings growth rate of 54.1% for fiscal 2023.

