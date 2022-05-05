What's in the Offing for Palantir (PLTR) in Q1 Earnings?

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR is slated to report first-quarter 2022 results on Feb 17, before the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. Earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, matched two times and beat the same once, delivering an earnings surprise of -4.17%, on average.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $443.3 million, indicating 29.9% year-over-year growth. The top line is expected to have benefited from strength in both the government and commercial segments. Both segments are likely to have benefited from increased contributions from existing as well as new customers.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 4 cents per share, indicating no change year-over-year. Improved operating performance is likely to have benefited the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Palantir this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Palantir has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Palantir Technologies Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Palantir Technologies Inc. price-eps-surprise | Palantir Technologies Inc. Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Marqeta MQ has an Earnings ESP of +2.70% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Marqeta’s shares have lost 43.8% year to date compared with 5.3% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Matterport MTTR has an Earnings ESP of +3.70% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Matterport‘s shares have lost 72.6% year to date compared with 35.3% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Affirm Holdings AFRM has an Earnings ESP of +29.63% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Affirm‘s shares have lost 68.4% year to date compared with 31.2% decline of the industry it belongs to.

