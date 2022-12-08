What's in the Offing for Nordson (NDSN) in Q4 Earnings?

Nordson Corporation NDSN is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Oct 31, 2022) results on Dec 14, after market close.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised downward by nearly 1% in the past 60 days.



Let’s take a look at the factors that are expected to have influenced Nordson’s fiscal fourth-quarter performance.



The Industrial Precision Solution segment is expected to have benefited from robust demand for packaging and assembly product lines in the food and beverage industry and industrial end markets. Segmental performance is also anticipated to have been aided by the NDC Technologies acquisition, which has expanded NDSN’s test and inspection platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Industrial Precision Solution segment revenues in the fiscal fourth quarter indicates a 10% rise from the year-ago reported number.



Growth across the electronics dispense and biopharma fluid component product lines are expected to have driven revenues at the Advanced Technology Solutions segment. The consensus mark for Advanced Technology Solutions segment revenues hints at a 9.5% increase from the fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 reported figure.



However, supply-chain constraints and logistics woes are likely to have weighed on Nordson’s fiscal fourth-quarter performance. Escalating cost of sales is expected to have dented the bottom line. Foreign currency headwinds are anticipated to have dented the top-line performance.

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Nordson this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as elaborated below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: Nordson has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Nordson currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Highlights of Q3 Earnings

Nordson reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.49 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45. The bottom line increased 2.9% year over year. Revenues of $662.1 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $652 million. The top line inched up 2.4% from the year-ago period. Results benefited from healthy end-market businesses, mostly in medical and electronics. Acquisitions/divestitures boosted sales by 3.5%.

Here are some companies that you may want to consider, as according to our model, these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings.



Oracle Corporation ORCL has an Earnings ESP of +1.48% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Dec 12.



Oracle has a decent earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 3.4%.



Coupa Software COUP has an Earnings ESP of +71.17% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is set to release third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings numbers on Dec 12.



Coupa Software has a stellar earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 478.1%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

