What's in the Offing for Mettler-Toledo's (MTD) Q4 Earnings?

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. MTD is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 4.



For the fourth quarter, the company anticipates sales a decline of4-5% on a year-over-year basis in local currency. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $903.9 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.1%.



Further, adjusted quarterly earnings are anticipated to be $8.60-$8.70 per share, implying an 11-12% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus market for the same is projected at $8.72 per share, reflecting a rise of 12.1% from the year-ago quarter.



We note the company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 10.54%.

Key Factors to Consider

Mettler-Toledo’s portfolio strength, cost-cutting efforts, robust sales and marketing strategies, and margin and productivity initiatives are expected to have aided fourth-quarter performance.



Further, the company’s solid momentum across Laboratory, Food Retailand Industrial segments are expected to get reflected in the soon-to-be-reported quarterly results.



Laboratory Instruments: The company’s investments in product portfolio expansion, field force, Spinnaker sales and marketing programs are likely to have driven sales growth in the segment. Further, strong momentum across pharmaceutical and life sciences markets isexpected to have benefited the segment in the quarter under review.



Also, its robust automated chemistry solutions are expected to have aided Mettler-Toledo’s momentum across the drug process development field in the fourth quarter. Moreover, a robust analytical instruments portfolio is expected to have remained a tailwind.



Industrial Instruments:Solidmomentum across the core industrial business is likely to have driven the segment’s sales in the to-be-reported quarter. However, softness in the product inspection business of the company is anticipated to get reflected in the segment’s fourth-quarter performance.



Retail: Strengthening momentum across the Food Retail segment is expected to have contributed well to the company’s top-line growth in the fourth quarter.



However, headwinds related to the coronavirus outbreak are likely to have posed challenges to the company in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Mettler-Toledo this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Mettler-Toledo has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

