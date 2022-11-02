What's in the Offing for Mettler-Toledo's (MTD) Q3 Earnings?

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. MTD is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3.

For the third quarter, MTD projects sales growth of 8% in local currency from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $974.9 million, indicating growth of 2.4% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

Adjusted quarterly earnings are anticipated to be $9.75-$9.85 per share, implying a 12-13% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for the same is projected at $9.83 per share, suggesting a 12.7% rise from the prior-year quarter’s reading.

We note that MTD’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 6.34%.

Key Factors to Consider

The impacts of Mettler-Toledo’s solid momentum across the Laboratory, Food Retail and Industrial segments are expected to get reflected in the to-be-reported results.

Portfolio strength, cost-cutting efforts, robust sales and marketing strategies, and margin and productivity initiatives are expected to have aided the third-quarter performance.

Its investments in product portfolio expansion, field force, Spinnaker sales and marketing programs are likely to have driven sales for the Laboratory Instruments segment in the quarter under review.

A strong momentum across the pharmaceutical and life sciences markets is expected to have benefited the segment in the quarter under discussion.

Solid momentum across the core industrial business is likely to have driven the Industrial Instruments segment’s sales in the to-be-reported quarter.

MTD’s robust automated chemistry solutions are expected to have aided momentum across the drug process development field in the third quarter.

Mettler-Toledo’s strengthening presence in the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Rest of the World regions might have been another positive

However, macroeconomic headwinds, supply-chain challenges and the growing geo-political tensions are likely to have posed challenges to Mettler-Toledo in the third quarter. Further, impacts of unfavorable foreign exchange rate fluctuations are likely get reflected in the upcoming results.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Mettler-Toledo this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Mettler-Toledo has an Earnings ESP of -0.08% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering from the same space, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

US Foods USFD has an Earnings ESP of +4.58% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

US Foods is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for USFD’s earnings is pegged at 59 cents per share, suggesting a 22.9% increase from the prior-year period’s reported figure.

The Trade Desk TTD has an Earnings ESP of +2.13% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

The Trade Desk is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTD’s earnings is pegged at 24 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 33.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME has an Earnings ESP of +4.76% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

Tencent Music is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 15. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TME’s earnings is pegged at 11 cents per share, suggesting 22.2% growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

