What's in the Offing for Mettler-Toledo's (MTD) Q2 Earnings?

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. MTD is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 29.

For the second quarter, Mettler-Toledo anticipates sales growth of 7% in local currency from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $946.04 million, indicating growth of 2.35% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

Adjusted quarterly earnings are anticipated to be $8.7-$8.8 per share, implying a 7-9% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $8.73 per share, suggesting a 7.78% rise from the year-ago quarter’s tally. The estimated figure has moved downward from $8.78 per share in the past 7 days.

We note that Mettler-Toledo’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 5.95%.

Factors to Consider

Mettler-Toledo’s second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from its robust product portfolio and a package of comprehensive services.

MTD is performing well across the laboratory and industrial product lines, a trend that most likely continued in the quarter under review.

Growing momentum in the Americas, Asia and the Rest of the World is expected to have continued aiding the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

Continuous efforts to meet growing consumer demand are expected to get reflected in its quarterly results.

Mettler-Toledo’s cost-cutting efforts, margin and productivity initiatives, Spinnaker sales, SternDrive initiatives and marketing strategies are likely to have supported its quarterly performance.

However, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic are expected to have remained a concern for MTD in the second quarter. The pandemic-induced lockdown in China might have remained a negative.

Additionally, softness in food retail business, increasing expenses, inflationary pressures, rising transportation and logistics costs, and unfavorable volatility in foreign currency movements might have been headwinds.

Mettler-Toledo’s second-quarter results are likely to reflect the impacts of the global supply-chain challenges and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war affecting the economic environment.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Mettler-Toledothis time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

MTD has an Earnings ESP of -1.46% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

