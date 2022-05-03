What's in the Offing for Mettler-Toledo's (MTD) Q1 Earnings?

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. MTD is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 5.

For the first quarter, Mettler-Toledo anticipates sales growth of 10% in local currency from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $871.5 million, indicating growth of 8.34% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

Adjusted quarterly earnings are anticipated to be $7.25-$7.35 per share, implying an 11-12% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $7.32 per share, suggesting an 11.6% rise from the year-ago quarter’s tally. Notably, estimates have moved downward by 0.14% in the past 30 days.

We note that Mettler-Toledo’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 8.1%.

MettlerToledo International, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

MettlerToledo International, Inc. price-eps-surprise | MettlerToledo International, Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider

Mettler-Toledo’s first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from its robust product portfolio and a package of comprehensive services.

Growing momentum in the Americas, Asia and Rest of the World is anticipated to have continued aiding the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

MTD is performing well across the laboratory and industrial product lines. This might have persisted in the quarter under review.

Continuous efforts to meet growing consumer demand are expected to get reflected in its quarterly results.

Further, Mettler-Toledo’s cost-cutting efforts, margin and productivity initiatives, and Spinnaker sales and marketing strategies are likely to have supported its quarterly performance.

Yet, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic are expected to have remained a concern for MTD in the to-be-reported quarter.

Additionally, increasing expenses related to research & development and selling, general & administrative costs might have been headwinds.

Further, Mettler-Toledo’s first-quarter results are likely to reflect the impact of the global supply-chain challenges affecting the economic environment.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Mettler-Toledothis time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

MTD has an Earnings ESP of -0.62% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Analog Devices ADI has an Earnings ESP of +2.17% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Analog Devices is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADI’s earnings is pegged at $2.12 per share, suggesting an increase of 37.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Cisco Systems CSCO has an Earnings ESP of +0.84% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Cisco Systems is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSCO’s earnings is pegged at 86 cents per share, indicating an increase of 3.61% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.

HP HPQ has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

HP is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HPQ’s earnings is pegged at $1.06 per share, suggesting an increase of 13.98% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.