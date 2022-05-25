What's in the Offing for Marvell (MRVL) This Earnings Season?

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. MRVL is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 26.

The company anticipates revenues of $1.425 billion (up or down up to 3%) for the fiscal first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.43 billion, suggesting growth of 71.4% from the year-ago period.

Marvell expects non-GAAP earnings per share to be approximately 51 cents (+/- 3 cents). The consensus mark of 51 cents is in line with Marvell’s forecast. The figure indicates a 75.9% increase year over year.

Marvell surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.6%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up before the announcement.

Factors to Consider

Marvell’s first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the solid demand for its networking products, primarily across the data center and 5G infrastructure end markets.

On its fourth-quarter conference call, Marvell stated that it anticipates strong sequential revenues in the first quarter, driven by the substantial contribution from the cloud data center end market, accelerated 5G adoptions in the United States and other regions and broad growth across multiple products.

Additionally, 5G and cloud product ramp-ups and revenues from the recently acquired Inphi Corporation business might have favored MRVL’s overall performance during the quarter under review.

Record bookings and the ramp-up of multiple Ethernet design wins in upcoming vehicles are anticipated to have driven revenues significantly in the fiscal first quarter. The consumer and industrial businesses are likely to have put up an impressive show in the quarter under review.

However, certain ongoing supply-chain challenges are anticipated to have acted as headwinds, which might have curbed Marvell’s ability to fully meet the increase in demand for some of its product offerings.

Marvell expects the first-quarter non-GAAP gross margin of 65-66%, while non-GAAP operating expenses are estimated between $430 million and $435 million.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Marvell this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

MRVL currently carries a Zacks Rank of #2 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

