What's in the Offing for Magnite (MGNI) This Earnings Season?

Magnite MGN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 23.



For the fourth quarter, the company anticipates revenues between $138 million and $142 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings has been steady at 31 cents per share over the past 30 days. The figure indicates 63.16% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus mark for revenues stands at $140 million, suggesting an improvement of 70.73% from the year-ago reported figure.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average earnings surprise being 13.77%.

Factors to Note

Magnite’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from a continued strong recovery in the digital advertising market.



Steady momentum across all formats and device types, which includes Connected Television (“CTV”), mobile, non-CTV video and display, might have aided the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.



Magnite is expected to have witnessed positive traction in the fourth quarter, courtesy of moving small advertisers over to CTV with respect to mid-market and regional campaigns.



The company's fourth-quarter top line is likely to reflect benefits from client wins like fuboTV FUBO and Frndly TV.



fuboTV and Frndly TV have selected Magnite as their preferred selling partner. The partnership between fuboTV and Magnite coincided with the launch of the 2021 football season as sports viewers migrated from linear TV to CTV.



The company is anticipated to have gained from increased cord-cutting and rising traction of ad-supported programmatic CTV, driven by a shift from direct sales to programmatic ad spending.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.



Magnite has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

