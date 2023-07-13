What's in the Offing for Las Vegas Sands (LVS) in Q2 Earnings?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 19. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 64.7%.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 42 cents per share. The company reported a loss of 34 cents in the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.31 billion, indicating an improvement of 120.8% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

LVS is likely to have benefited from improvement in visitation and higher spending at the premium mass level. With easing of restrictions, and recovery in travel and tourism in Macao, management anticipates generating strong positive cash flows from the region. Emphasis on new project investments and revenue diversification efforts are likely to have aided LVS’ performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Las Vegas Sands is expected to witness revenue growth across its segments. Our model predicts net revenues for Venetian Macao, Londoner Macao, Parisian Macao, Sands Macao and Marina Bay Sands to witness growth of 286.1%, 242.7%, 466.9%, 268.7% and 11.1% year over year to $579.1 million, $270.7 million, $238.1 million, $62.7 million and $754.7 million, respectively.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Las Vegas Sands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Las Vegas Sands has an Earnings ESP of +7.46% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.

