What's in the Offing for Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Q4 Earnings?

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI is set to report earnings for fourth-quarter 2021 on Jan 19, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, Kinder Morgan’s adjusted earnings per share of 22 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents, owing to Fayetteville Express Pipeline’s lower contributions.

Kinder Morgan’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice and missed the same in the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 46.5%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share of 27 cents has witnessed four upward revisions over the past 60 days and one movement in the opposite direction. The estimated figure suggests no movement as compared with the prior-year reported number.

The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter revenues of $3.39 billion indicates an 8.8% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Consider

Being a leading North American midstream energy player, Kinder Morgan has the continent's largest natural gas transportation network. Kinder Morgan’s natural gas pipeline assets, spreading across roughly 70,000 miles, are responsible for transporting roughly 40% of U.S. natural gas consumption and export volumes.

Being a transporter of 1.7 million barrels per day (MMB/D) of refined products through its pipeline network spreading across 6,800 miles, Kinder Morgan is the largest independent transporter of refined products in North America. It also has an operating interest in 144 terminals.

KMI is likely to have generated stable fee-based revenues from its diverse and vast network of midstream assets.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for Kinder Morgan this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: KMI’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Kinder Morgan currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some firms that you may want to consider as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming quarterly reports:

Schlumberger Limited SLB has an Earnings ESP of +2.86% and is a Zacks #2 Ranked player. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Schlumberger is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Jan 21. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SLB’s earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 77.3% from the prior-year reported figure.

BP plc BP has an Earnings ESP of +8.40% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

BP is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BP’s earnings is pegged at $1.19 per share, suggesting a massive increase from the prior-year reported figure.

Valero Energy Corporation VLO has an Earnings ESP of +10.16% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Valero Energy is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Jan 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Valero Energy’s earnings is pegged at $1.58 per share, suggesting an increase of 249.1% from the prior-year reported figure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.