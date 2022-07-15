What's in the Offing for Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Q2 Earnings?

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI is set to report earnings for second-quarter 2022 on Jul 20, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, Kinder Morgan’s adjusted earnings per share of 32 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents, owing to higher refinery utilization rates and a rebound in fuel demand.

Kinder Morgan’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice and missed the same once in the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 8.8%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Kinder Morgan, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Kinder Morgan, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Kinder Morgan, Inc. Quote

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share of 27 cents has witnessed two upward revisions over the past 60 days and no movement in the opposite direction. The estimated figure suggests a 17.4% improvement from the prior-year reported number.

The consensus estimate for second-quarter revenues of $4.3 billion indicates a 37.3% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Consider

Being a leading North American midstream energy player, Kinder Morgan has the continent's largest natural gas transportation network. Its natural gas pipeline assets, spread across roughly 71,000 miles, are responsible for transporting approximately 40% of U.S. natural gas consumption and export volumes.

Being a transporter of 1.7 million barrels per day (MMB/D) of refined products through its pipeline network spreading across 6,800 miles, Kinder Morgan is the largest independent transporter of refined products in North America. It also has an operating interest in 141 terminals.

KMI is likely to have generated stable fee-based revenues from its diverse and vast network of midstream assets in the quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for Kinder Morgan this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: KMI’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Kinder Morgan currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

