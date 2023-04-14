What's in the Offing for Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Q1 Earnings?

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI is set to report first-quarter 2023 earnings on Apr 19, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of 31 cents were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In-line quarterly earnings were primarily aided by higher gathering and transport volumes.

KMI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate once, met twice and missed the same once in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1.2%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share of 29 cents has witnessed no upward and downward revision over the past 30 days. The estimated figure suggests a 9.4% decline from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues of $5.2 billion indicates a 22% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

Being a transporter of 1.7 million barrels per day (MMbl/d) of refined products through its pipeline network spreading across 6,800 miles, Kinder Morgan is the largest independent transporter of refined products in North America. Higher volumes transported its pipeline systems are likely to have boosted the company’s profit levels in the first quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from KMI’s Natural Gas Pipelines segment for the first quarter is pegged at $3,542 million, suggesting an improvement from $3,356 million in the prior-year reported quarter. Thus, the company is likely to have generated stable fee-based revenues from its diverse and vast network of midstream assets in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for Kinder Morgan this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: KMI’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Here are some firms that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming quarterly reports:

TechnipFMC plc FTI currently has an Earnings ESP of +29.63% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

TechnipFMC is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on Apr 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTI’s earnings is pegged at 4 cents per share, suggesting an increase from the prior-year reported figure.

CNX Resources Corporation CNX has an Earnings ESP of +8.14% and is currently a Zacks #3 Ranked player.

CNX Resources is scheduled to release first-quarter results on Apr 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNX’s earnings is pegged at 43 cents per share, suggesting a decline from the prior-year reported figure.

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH has an Earnings ESP of +2.57% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked player at present.

Enphase Energy is scheduled to release first-quarter results on Apr 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENPH’s earnings is pegged at $1.20 per share, suggesting an increase from the prior-year reported figure.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

