What's in the Offing for Jack Henry's (JKHY) Q4 Earnings?

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. JKHY is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 15.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $511.33 million, indicating growth of 5.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings per share is pegged at $1.19, which suggests an increase of 8.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same once, the average surprise being 4.41%.

Factors at Play

Jack Henry’s results for the fiscal fourth quarter are likely to reflect portfolio strength. The company’s robust core solutions are expected to have driven the top line in the quarter to be reported on the back of its growing adoption rate.



The company’s solutions have been attracting core customer contracts.



The increasing adoption of Jack Henry Banking solutions is expected to have contributed well to the company’s Core segment’s performance in the fiscal fourth quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Core revenues is pegged at $160 million, indicating growth of 6% from the year-ago quarter.



A solid momentum across the Payments, Complementary and Corporate segments is expected to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarterly results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Payments’ revenues is pegged at $186 million, indicating growth of 5.1% from the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for Complementary revenues is pegged at $149 million, indicating growth of 6.4% from the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Corporate & Other revenues is pegged at $14.57 million, indicating growth of 7.4% from the year-ago quarter.



The company’s robust debit and credit processing solutions are likely to have bolstered its debit and credit clientele in the fiscal fourth quarter.



This apart, Jack Henry’s outsourcing and cloud services are expected to have acted as key catalysts in the quarter under review. The growing momentum of the Banno Digital suite, the new card processing solution and treasury management are also likely to have driven the company’s performance in the quarter under review.



Growth across technology solutions and expanding customer relationships are expected to have significantly contributed to the company’s performance in the quarter under review.



However, the impacts of rising headcounts and personnel costs are likely to get reflected in the fiscal fourth-quarter results. Increasing expenses related to the card processing platform are also expected to have impacted the company’s performance in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Jack Henry this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as you will see below.



Jack Henry has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



JKHY currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

