What's in the Offing for Jack Henry's (JKHY) Q4 Earnings?

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. JKHY is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 17.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $480.8 million, indicating growth of 6.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings per share is pinned at $1.00, which suggests a decline of 3.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.08%.

Factors at Play

Jack Henry’s results for the fiscal fourth quarter are likely to reflect portfolio strength. In the underlined quarter, the company introduced the Vendor Management Program to its Governance, Risk and Compliance Suite to assist financial institutions.



JKHY also announced the integration of its Banno Digital platform with Array’s credit management services.



Jack Henry’s outsourcing and cloud services are expected to have acted as key catalysts in the quarter under review. The growing momentum of the Banno Digital suite, new card processing solution and treasury management is likely to have driven the company’s performance in the quarter under review.



Robust debit and credit processing solutions of the company are likely to have bolstered its debit and credit clientele in the fiscal fourth quarter.



Apart from this, the company’s robust core solutions are expected to have driven the top line in the quarter to be reported on the back of the growing adoption rate.



The increasing adoption of Jack Henry Banking solutions is expected to have contributed well to the company’s Core segment’s performance in the fiscal fourth quarter.



A solid momentum across the Payments and Complementary segments is expected to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarterly results.



Growth across technology solutions and expanding customer relationships are expected to have contributed significantly to the company’s performance in the quarter under review.



However, the impacts of rising headcounts and personnel costs are likely to get reflected in the fiscal fourth-quarter results. Additionally, increasing expenses related to the card processing platform are expected to have impacted the company’s performance in the quarter review.



Also, headwinds related to the coronavirus pandemic are expected to have been overhangs.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Jack Henry this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Jack Henry has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3, currently.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Keysight Technologies KEYS has an Earnings ESP of +1.23% and a Zacks Rank # 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Keysight Technologies is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 17. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KEYS’ earnings is pegged at $1.79 per share, suggesting an increase of 16.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



BJ’s Wholesale Club BJ has an Earnings ESP of +17.79% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



BJ’s Wholesale Club is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ’s earnings is pegged at 82 cents per share, which is inline with the prior-year period’s reported figure.



Box BOX has an Earnings ESP of +1.20% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Box is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOX’s earnings is pegged at 28 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 33.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

