What's in the Offing for Jack Henry's (JKHY) Q2 Earnings?

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. JKHY is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 6.



For the fiscal second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $539.45 million, indicating growth of 6.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.14 per share, which suggests an increase of 3.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same once, the average surprise being 5.6%.

Factors at Play

Jack Henry’s fiscal second-quarter results are likely to benefit from growing momentum in services and support categories.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for services and support revenues is pegged at $313.83 million, indicating growth of 8% from the year-ago reported figure.



Strength across the Core segment, owing to continued migration from on-premise to private cloud and robust growth in its public cloud offerings, are expected to have aided the upcoming results.



Increasing demand for the Jack Henry Platform, a single public cloud-native platform designed to run the entire financial institution, and the company’s growing technology modernization strategies might have been other positives.



The consensus estimate for the Core segment’s revenues is pegged at $166.27 million, indicating growth of 7% from the year-ago reported figure.



Strength across the Payments segment, due to robust card transaction solutions and growth in its Enterprise Payment Solutions (EPS) business, is likely to have acted as a tailwind for the company in the quarter under review.



The consensus mark for Payments revenues stands at $203.09 million, indicating growth of 6.1% year over year.



The company’s diverse mix of solutions, including Banno, LoanVantage and Treasury Management, among others, are expected to have driven growth in the Complementary segment during the fiscal second quarter.



The consensus estimate for Complementary revenues is pegged at $151.63 million, indicating growth of 6.6% from the year-ago quarter.



However, mounting expenses due to higher direct costs, personnel and benefit costs are expected to have been a major headwind for the company in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Jack Henry currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering from the same space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their soon-to-be-reported quarterly results.



BlackLine BL has an Earnings ESP of +2.62% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



BlackLine is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BL’s earnings is pegged at 55 cents per share, suggesting a jump of 57.1% from the prior-year quarter.



Expedia Group EXPE has an Earnings ESP of +5.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Expedia Group is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPE’s earnings is pinned at $1.67 per share, suggesting a rise of 32.5% from the year-ago quarter.



Twilio TWLO has an Earnings ESP of +31.37% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Twilo is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TWLO’s earnings is pinned at 57 cents per share, indicating growth from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 22 cents per share.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

