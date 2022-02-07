What's in the Offing for Jack Henry's (JKHY) Q2 Earnings?

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. JKHY is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 8.



For the fiscal second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $472.25 million, indicating growth of 11.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Further, the consensus mark for earnings per share stands at $1.16, which suggests growth of 23.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.03%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Quote

Factors at Play

Jack Henry’s results for the fiscal second quarter are likely to reflect portfolio strength. The company’s robust core solutions are expected to have driven the top line in the quarter to be reported on the back of the growing adoption rate.



Notably, the company’s solutions have been attracting core customer contracts.



The increasing adoption of Jack Henry Banking solutions is expected to have contributed well to the company’s Core segment’s performance in the fiscal second quarter.



A solid momentum across Payments and Complementary segments is expected to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarterly results.



Growth across technology solutions and expanding customer relationships are expected to have contributed significantly to the company’s performance in the quarter under review.



Robust debit and credit processing solutions of the company are likely to have bolstered its debit and credit clientele in the fiscal second quarter.



Jack Henry’s outsourcing and cloud services are expected to have acted as key catalysts in the quarter under review. The growing momentum of Banno Digital suite, new card processing solution and treasury management is likely to have driven the company’s performance in the quarter under review.



However, the impacts of rising headcounts and personnel costs are likely to get reflected in the fiscal second-quarter results. Additionally, increasing expenses related to the card processing platform are expected to have impacted the company’s performance in the quarter review.



Also, headwinds related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic are expected to have been overhangs.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Jack Henry this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Jack Henry has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2, currently.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Endava DAVA has an Earnings ESP of +0.85% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Endava is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 16. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAVA’s earnings is pegged at 59 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 55.3% from the prior-year reported figure.



Monolithic Power Systems MPWR has an Earnings ESP of +2.83% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Monolithic Power Systems is set to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPWR’s earnings is pegged at $1.87 per share, which suggests an increase of 42.8% from the prior-year reported figure.



Analog Devices ADI has an Earnings ESP of +0.25% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Analog Devices is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 16. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADI’s earnings is pegged at $1.79 per share, which suggests an increase of 24.3% from the prior-year reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.