What's in the Offing for J.B. Hunt (JBHT) in Q1 Earnings?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 earnings numbers on Apr 18, after market close.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 1.2% in the past 60 days. Moreover, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 10.2%.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for J.B. Hunt this earnings season.

Factors to Note

JBHT’s intermodal revenues are likely to reflect year-over-year increase owing to higher revenue per load. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter intermodal revenues indicates a 24.7% surge from the year-ago reported figure.



The Dedicated Contract Services (“DCS”) segment is expected to have benefited from fleet productivity improvement and an increase in average revenue-producing trucks. The consensus mark for DCS revenues suggests a 24.5% rise from the first-quarter 2021 reported number.



Higher revenue per load owing to favorable customer freight mix, and higher contractual and spot rates are expected to have driven Integrated Capacity Solutions (“ICS”) revenues in the first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ICS revenues hints at a 17.7% jump from the year-ago reported figure.



Truckload revenues are expected to have been boosted by an increase in load count and revenue per load. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for truckload revenues indicates a 55.3% surge from the first-quarter 2022 reported number.



However, supply chain disruptions and labor shortages are likely to have affected J.B. Hunt’s volumes in the first quarter. Additionally, the company’s bottom line is likely to have been hurt by an expected increase in operating expenses due to higher rents and purchased transportation costs, as well as salaries, wages and benefits expenses.

Earnings Whispers

The proven Zacks model predicts an earnings beat for J.B. Hunt this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates.



Earnings ESP: J.B. Hunt has an Earnings ESP of +1.86% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $1.92, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88.



Zacks Rank: J.B. Hunt carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Highlights of Q4 Earnings

J.B. Hunt’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.28 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99. The bottom line surged 58.3% year over year on the back of higher revenues across all segments. Total operating revenues of $3,497 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,287.8 million. The top line jumped 27.7% year over year.

