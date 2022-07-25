What's in the Offing for International Paper's (IP) Q2 Earnings?

International Paper Company IP is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results before the opening bell on Jul 28.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter total sales is pegged at $5.31 billion, suggesting a decline of 5.5% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. The consensus mark for earnings is currently at $1.10 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.8%. The earnings estimates have gone down 0.9% in the past 30 days.

Q1 Performance

In the last reported quarter, International Paper’s earnings and revenues rose year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both counts. Over the trailing four quarters, the company has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being a positive 7.31%.

Factors to Note

International Paper’s products are essential for producing and delivering food, pharmaceuticals, hygiene products and emergency supplies to consumers globally. Growing e-commerce demand has been boosting the company’s performance as it has become a primary spending channel for customers due to the containment measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the widespread supply-chain constraints might have impaired the company’s ability to meet high demand. These factors are likely to get reflected in International Paper’s second-quarter performance.



Escalating input costs, higher chemicals, energy and distribution costs and rising transportation costs might have impacted margins in the quarter. Operating costs will remain elevated due to ongoing logistics constraints.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Industrial Packaging segment’s revenues is currently pegged at $4,503 million, suggesting an increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $4,056 million. Solid demand for corrugated and containerboard packaging is likely to have favored the segment’s sales. However, escalating input costs and operating costs might have dented the segment’s margins. The segment’s operating profit for the quarter is projected to increase 24% year over year to $505 million. The segment is likely to have witnessed improved price and mix and lower maintenance outage expenses in the quarter.



The Global Cellulose Fibers business has been witnessing solid consumer demand for absorbent pulp products. However, the segment’s pulp shipments might have been affected by port congestion and vessel delays. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $755 million, suggesting an improvement of 13% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Higher input costs and operational costs might have eroded the segment’s performance in the period under review. The segment is likely to incur an operating loss of $3.04 million for the second quarter against the prior-year quarter’s operating earnings of $10 million.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for International Paper this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: International Paper has an Earnings ESP of -0.91%.



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Price Performance

Shares of International Paper have fallen 26.1% in the past year compared with the industry's fall of 20%.



