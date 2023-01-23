What's in the Offing for Hubbell (HUBB) in Q4 Earnings?

Hubbell Incorporated HUBB is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth quarter has been revised upward by 4.3% in the past 90 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 10.6%.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for Hubbell this earnings season.

Factors to Note

Hubbell’s fourth-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from strong demand for products owing to grid modernization and electrification.



With customers investing in critical grid infrastructure modernization broadband and fiber network upgrades, higher orders and volumes are likely to have driven the Utility Solutions segment’s performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Utility Solutions segment revenues indicates a 15.3% rise from the year-ago reported number.



Strong industrial growth and strength across the datacenter, communications and renewables markets are expected to have boosted revenues at the Electrical Solutions unit. The consensus mark for Electrical Solutions revenues suggests a 6.1% increase from the year-ago reported number.



However, high freight, logistics and manufacturing costs and supply-chain disruptions are likely to have hampered Hubbell’s bottom-line performance in the fourth quarter.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hubbell this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: Hubbell has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $2.41.



Zacks Rank: Hubbell presently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of Q3 Earnings

Hubbell reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $3.08 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.73 per share. Revenues of $1.32 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.09%. The top and bottom lines increased year over year with higher volumes and price realization.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDEX Corporation (IEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Xylem Inc. (XYL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hubbell Inc (HUBB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

