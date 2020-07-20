What's in the Offing for Globe Life's (GL) Q2 Earnings?

Globe Life Inc. GL is slated to report second-quarter 2020 results on Jul 22, after the market close. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.45%, on average.

Factors to Note

The company’s life and health premiums, which have been driving its top-line growth for quite some time, might get reflected in the second-quarter results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.2 billion, suggesting an improvement of 3% from the prior-year quarter.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic may have partially offset growth in life and health premiums in the to-be-reported quarter. Decline in life and health sales owing to the pandemic is likely to have resulted in lower premium growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

Moreover, lower commissions and other expenses resulting from the company’s lower sales may have offset pandemic induced higher claims witnessed at Globe Life. Reduced premiums and higher claims, in turn, might have dented the company’s underwriting results in the second quarter to some extent.

In the to-be-reported quarter, net investment income, which contributes to the top line, is also likely to have stayed under pressure owing to low rate environment.

Furthermore, sales in each of the company’s distribution channels are likely to have suffered a setback on account of the pandemic in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $1.58, indicating a decline of 5.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

