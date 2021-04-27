What's in the Offing for Fortinet's (FTNT) Q1 Earnings?

Fortinet, Inc. FTNT is slated to report first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 29.



For the quarter, the company estimates revenues of $670-$685 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $678.91 million, calling for year-over-year growth of 17.68%.



Non-GAAP earnings per share are projected at 70-75 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 74 cents per share, indicating a year-on-year increase of 23.33%.



The company’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.35%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors



Fortinet’s first-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from a robust momentum in FortiGate virtual machines, which is driving its private and public cloud billings. Management expects billings in a band of $765-$780 million for the first quarter.



Moreover, higher inventory balances and extended payment plans are expected to have been key positives during the quarter under review.



The rapid adoption of FortiGate-based secure SD-WAN offerings is likely to have aided the company’s Product segment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Product revenues in the March-end quarter is pinned at $215 million, suggesting 12% year-over-year growth.



Also, FortiGuard security subscriptions and FortiCare technical support services are likely to have maintained solid traction, supporting the company’s Services segment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly Services revenues is pinned at $464 million, calling for 20.5% year-over-year growth.



Besides, the company is expected to have benefited from its IoT offerings with the Forti- ASIC SPU technology, which provides a cost and performance advantage over its competitors.



However, capital expenditures are expected to be sequentially higher. Management had estimated capital expenditures for the first quarter between $50 million and $60 million, in the company’s last earnings call.



What Our Model Says



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Fortinet this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Fortinet has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.



