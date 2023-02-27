What's in the Offing for First Solar (FSLR) in Q4 Earnings?

First Solar, Inc. FSLR is slated to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 28 after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 100%. First Solar has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 2.93%, on average.

Factors to Note

The strong momentum of bookings and strength in the demand for solar products are likely to have boosted the top line of the company in the fourth quarter of 2022. Moreover, sale proceeds from the sale of First Solar’s Luz del Norte project in Chile might have contributed to the performance of its top line in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $997.4 million, suggesting growth of 9.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

From the cost perspective, higher logistics costs and production startup expenses, coupled with increased SG&A expenses and research & development expenses, might have dampened the earnings of the company in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. Also, higher impairment charges due to the divestment of the Luz del Norte project are likely to have affected FSLR’s earnings in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for First Solar’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 18 cents per share, suggesting a steep deterioration from the year-ago quarter’s reported earnings of $1.23.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FSLR this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: First Solar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are two companies you may want to consider from the same sector as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

Aemetis, Inc. AMTX currently has an Earnings ESP of +43.57% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aemetis’ fourth-quarter sales suggests a growth rate of 16.3% from the prior-year reported figure.

AMTX delivered an average earnings surprise of 29.21% in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it recorded a negative earnings surprise of 15%.

Excelerate Energy, Inc. EE currently has an Earnings ESP of +10.52% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 13 cents per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EE’s fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $206.1 million. The company delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 193.9%.

A Recent Solar Release

SunPower Corporation SPWR reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share. The bottom line marked an improvement from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 2 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings was pegged at 9 cents per share.

During the quarter under review, SunPower’s adjusted revenues came in at $492.4 million, while its GAAP revenues were $497.3 million. Revenues marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $493 million by 0.4%. However, the adjusted top line improved by 47.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $347.5 million.

