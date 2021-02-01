What's in the Offing for FireEye's (FEYE) Q4 Earnings?

FireEye FEYE is set to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 2.

For the quarter, FireEye anticipates revenues between $237 million and $241 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues currently stands at $239.5 million, indicating a 1.9% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The company also projects non-GAAP loss between 9 cents and 11 cent per share. The mid-point of 10 cents matches the consensus mark, suggesting 42.9% year-over-year growth.

Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 183%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the upcoming announcement.

Factors at Play

FireEye’s fourth-quarter performance is anticipated to have benefited from continued solid demand for its products, given the healthy environment of the global security market. Moreover, increased demand for cybersecurity solutions amid the coronavirus-induced work-and-learn-from-home trend is likely to have aided the quarterly performance.

Strong traction in Mandiant Professional Services revenues is expected to have aided the fourth-quarter performance. Notably, Mandiant Services engagements, powered by the Verodin platform, have been gaining robust adoption.

Further, continued momentum in Helix and cloud e-mail and endpoint is likely to have been a tailwind.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for FireEye this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FireEye currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

