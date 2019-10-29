What's in the Offing for Exelon (EXC) This Earnings Season?

We expect Exelon Corporation EXC to beat earnings estimates when it reports third-quarter 2019 results on Oct 31, 2019. The company came up with a negative earnings surprise of 4.76% in the last reported quarter.



What Our Quantitative Model Predicts



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Exelon this time around. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP (which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate) and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to surpass estimates. That is the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +0.06%.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Exelon carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Factors at Play



Higher demand for electricity in July due to extreme heat in its service territories and solid production from nuclear plants are likely to have had a positive impact on third-quarter earnings.



The shutdown of the Three Mile Island nuclear plant during the quarter might have saved the company from incurring high costs on this non-profitable unit and boosted margins.



Exelon expects third-quarter earnings in the range of 80-90 cents per share. The bottom line was 88 cents in the year-ago period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 88 cents, indicating no change from the year-ago reported figure.



