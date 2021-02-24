What's in the Offing for Evergy (EVRG) This Earnings Season?

Evergy, Inc. EVRG is set to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 26, before the market opens. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 4.9%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Evergy’s cost-management initiatives and lower average outstanding shares are likely to have positively impacted fourth-quarter earnings.



Steady demand from residential customers is likely to have offset some of the demand decline from commercial and industrial customers in the fourth quarter.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 20 cents, indicating a 37.5% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

Quantitative Model Prediction

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Evergy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.

Evergy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Evergy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Evergy Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: Its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Evergy currently holds a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some players from the same sector that are worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat in the upcoming releases.



PDC Energy Inc. PDCE is set to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 24. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.22% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Oasis Midstream Partners LP OMP is set to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 24, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.97% and a Zacks Rank #2.



EOG Resources EOG is set to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 26. It has an Earnings ESP of +18.42% and holds a Zacks Rank #2.

