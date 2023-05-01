What's in the Offing for EPAM Systems (EPAM) in Q1 Earnings?

EPAM Systems EPAM is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 5.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 9.3%. EPAM surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.4%.

For the first quarter, EPAM estimates reporting GAAP revenues between $1.20 billion and $1.21 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of at least 3% at the midpoint. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.21 billion.

EPAM projects non-GAAP earnings in the band of $2.30-$2.38 per share for the to-be-reported quarter. The consensus mark for earnings stands at $2.34 per share, indicating a decrease of 6% from the $2.49 reported in the year-ago period.

Factors to Note Ahead of Q1 Earnings

EPAM’s first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the strong demand for its services, driven by accelerated digital modernization across several industries in a continued response to economic changes post-COVID-19.

However, unfavorable currency exchange rates are likely to have hurt the top line in the first quarter. EPAM forecasts foreign currency translation to have a negative impact of 2% on total first-quarter revenues. Moreover, the acquisition of ENGINIETY is anticipated to have a negligible contribution to revenue growth in the first quarter.

Additionally, EPAM’s first-quarter performance is likely to have been impacted by the discontinuation of its business in Russia following the Kremlin forces’ invasion of Ukraine. The company had significant exposure in the region, with most of its delivery centers in Central and Eastern Europe (“CEE”), now diversified across other regions. EPAM forecast that the exit from the Russian market is likely to hurt first-quarter revenues by approximately 3%.

EPAM anticipates a contraction in the first-quarter non-GAAP operating margin on a year-over-year basis due to a negative impact of the resetting of social security caps and lower utilization. It projects the non-GAAP operating margin between 14% and 15%, which suggests a contraction of 110-210 basis points from the year-ago quarter’s 16.1%.

What Our Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for EPAM this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

EPAM currently carries a Zacks Rank of #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Per our model, Cisco Systems CSCO, Skyworks Solutions SWKS and Garmin GRMN have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Cisco carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.59%. The company is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 17. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSCO’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 97 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 11.5%. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $14.39 billion, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 12.1%.

Skyworks carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.45%. The company is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 8. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, with the average surprise being 1.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Skyworks’ second-quarter earnings stands at $2.01 per share, implying a year-over-year decline of 23.6%. It is estimated to report revenues of $1.15 billion, which suggests a decrease of approximately 14% from the year-ago quarter.

Garmin is slated to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 3. The company has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +0.80% at present. Garmin’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being a negative 7.3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRMN’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.00 per share, suggesting a decline of 9.9% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.11. Garmin’s quarterly revenues are estimated to decrease 7.9% year over year to $1.08 billion.

