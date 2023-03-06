What's in the Offing for DocuSign (DOCU) in Q4 Earning?

DocuSign DOCU is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 9, after market close.

DocuSign surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters, met the mark once and lagged once, the average earnings beat being 6.6%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 earnings is pegged at 53 cents and has increased 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. However, the same has been unchanged for the past 30 days.

DocuSign Price and EPS Surprise

DocuSign price-eps-surprise | DocuSign Quote

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $639.39 million, 10% higher than the year-ago actual. The uptick in revenues is expected from the increase in subscription and professional services revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Subscription revenues for fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 is pegged at $626 million, indicating an 11% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

For revenues generated from professional services and others, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $13.96 million, implying a decrease of 1.7% from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for billing revenues for fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 is pegged at $711 million, indicating a 6.1% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

The company is expected to have seen a solid pace in adding customers, with an increase in the number of customers, in the to-be-reported quarter. It is also expected to have witnessed steady growth in international revenues.

The bottom line is expected to have been negatively impacted by increased operating expenses.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DOCU this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

DocuSign has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

DocuSign belongs to the broader Business Services sector. Here’s how the following stocks from the same space performed this earnings season:

Equifax EFX reported stellar fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

EFX’s adjusted earnings of $1.52 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7% but decreased 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.2 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% but decreased 4.4% year over year.

Fiserv’s FISV fourth-quarter 2022 earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues beat the same.

FISV’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.91 increased 21.7% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.36 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8% and increased 2.4% year over year.

Envestnet, Inc. ENV reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.

ENV reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 45 cents, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7% but declined 10% year over year. Revenues of $292.9 million missed the consensus mark by 1.1% and decreased 8.4% year over year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Envestnet, Inc (ENV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DocuSign (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.