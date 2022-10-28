What's in the Offing for Devon Energy (DVN) in Q3 Earnings?

Devon Energy Corporation DVN is set to report third-quarter earnings on Nov 1, after market close. This oil and gas company delivered an earnings surprise of 8.82% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play

Devon Energy’s third-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from strong production from its high-quality domestic assets. The company’s third-quarter earnings are also likely to have gained from its low-cost structure and the recovery in commodity prices.



A systematic share buyback is likely to have aided earnings. DVN has repurchased $1.2 billion worth shares to date.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share and total revenues are pegged at $2.13 and $4.91 billion, which implies year-over-year growth of 97.22% and 41.73%, respectively.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Devon Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Devon Energy has an Earnings ESP of -0.01%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Devon Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in this reporting cycle.



Chesapeake Energy Corporation CHK is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 numbers on Nov 1. CHK has an Earnings ESP of +0.42% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



Chesapeake Energy’s long-term (three to five-year) earnings growth rate is 6.27%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chesapeake’s third-quarter 2022 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 88.2%.



Murphy Oil Corporation MUR is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 numbers on Nov 3. MUR has an Earnings ESP of +0.79% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings of Murphy Oil implies year-over-year growth of 550%.



Diamondback Energy FANG is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 numbers on Nov 8. FANG has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.



FANG’s long-term earnings growth is 21.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings of Diamondback Energy implies year-over-year growth of 119.4%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



