What's in the Offing for Conagra Brands (CAG) in Q3 Earnings?

Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG is likely to witness a year-over-year increase in the top line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Apr 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2,836 million, suggesting a rise of 2.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has risen by a penny over the past seven days to 57 cents per share. However, this indicates a decline of 3.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year period. Conagra Brands, a consumer packaged goods food company, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.5%, on average. CAG delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.9% in the last reported quarter.

Key Factors to Consider

Conagra has been encountering cost of goods sold inflation for a while now. Despite raising its fiscal 2022 organic net sales guidance, management kept its bottom line intact due to the expected cost of goods sold inflation. In the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the adjusted gross margin contracted 483 basis points to 25.1% due to greater-than-anticipated cost of goods sold inflation, elevated transitionary supply-chain expenses and increased investments related to prioritizing servicing orders for maximizing food supply for consumers.



On its last earnings call, management lowered its adjusted operating margin view due to increased cost of goods sold inflation and the timing of extra pricing activities. Though it is taking necessary pricing and saving actions, the effect of these initiatives is likely to aid margins in the second half of fiscal 2022. Gross inflation is likely to be 14% in fiscal 2022 compared with nearly 11% expected before. Third-quarter margins are likely to have been nearly in line with the second quarter, which raises concerns. Apart from this, the potential impact of divestitures is also likely to have an adverse effect on sales. In the second quarter, Conagra’s net sales growth was partly affected by the divestiture of the H.K. Anderson business, the Peter Pan peanut butter business and the Egg Beaters business. The divestitures are collectively referred to as Sold Businesses. In the second quarter, divestitures adversely impacted net sales by 0.7%.



That said, pricing is likely to have offered a partial respite as mentioned above. CAG is also seeing recovery in its Foodservice business as restaurant traffic is picking up, with pandemic-led curbs lifted and a rising outdoor movement. With a continued rise in outdoor dining trends, the company’s Foodservice business looks well-placed. Conagra’s e-commerce investments have also been yielding favorable results. These aspects, together with a focus on innovation, bode well for the third quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Conagra Brands this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Conagra Brands currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of -0.29%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

