What's in the Offing for CNX Resources (CNX) in Q3 Earnings?

CNX Resources Corporation CNX is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 27, before market open. This exploration and production company delivered an average earnings surprise of 24.1% in the last four reported quarters.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Stable production volumes and high prices are expected to have boosted CNX Resources’ third-quarter performance. The company’s third-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from lower shares outstanding, as it has been opportunistically repurchasing shares from the open market.



CNX Resources utilized its free cash flow to lower the outstanding debt level by more than $85 million in the first six months of 2022, which, in turn, is likely to have lowered capital servicing costs and aided margins in the third quarter.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 76 cents, which indicates 2.7% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CNX Resources this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

CNX Resources Corporation. Price and EPS Surprise

CNX Resources Corporation. price-eps-surprise | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: CNX Resources has an Earnings ESP of -3.88%.



Zacks Rank: CNX Resources currently has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector, which have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around.



Halliburton Company HAL is set to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 25. HAL has an Earnings ESP of +1.13% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings of Halliburton is 56 cents per share, which indicates growth of 100% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



EQT Corporation EQT is set to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26. EQT has an Earnings ESP of +2.29% and a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings of EQT is $1.05 per share, which indicates growth of 775% from the prior-year period’s reported number.



Devon Energy Corporation DVN is set to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1. DVN has an Earnings ESP of +0.29% and a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings of Devon Energy is $2.13 per share, which indicates growth of 97.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Devon Energy Corporation (DVN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Halliburton Company (HAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



EQT Corporation (EQT): Free Stock Analysis Report



CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.