What's in the Offing for CMS Energy (CMS) in Q1 Earnings?

CMS Energy Corporation CMS is slated to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 27, before the opening bell.

Its bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.66%.

Factors to Note

During the first quarter, CMS Energy’s service territories witnessed warmer-than-normal temperature and above-average precipitation level. So, the weather pattern is expected to have a more or less moderate impact on the company’s first-quarter results.

Significant new and expanding commercial and industrial load in the company’s service territories is likely to have contributed to its revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.40 billion, indicating a 1% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

From the cost perspective, CMS Energy has been successfully eliminating waste through its Consumers Energy Way. This might have resulted in cost savings in the quarter under review. Such cost savings are expected to have boosted the company’s earnings.

However, the company’s planned increase in operating and maintenance expense, largely driven by customer initiatives, is likely to have impacted its bottom-line performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 94 cents per share, indicating a decline of 21.7% from the prior-year reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CMS Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -13.91%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: CMS carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three Utility players that you may want to consider as these have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this season:



NewJersey Resources NJR has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NewJersey Resources boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NJR’s first-quarter sales and earnings is pegged at $958.4 million and $1.20 per share, respectively.

PPL Corp. PPL has an Earnings ESP of +9.94% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 43 cents per share, implying an improvement of 4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The same for PPL Corp.’s first-quarter sales is pegged at $1.86 billion. PPL has a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.49%.

Edison International EIX has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.04 per share, indicating a 2.8% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

Edison International boasts a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.65%. The consensus mark for EIX’s first-quarter sales stands at $4.11 billion, indicating growth of 3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

