What's in the Offing for Cloudflare (NET) This Earnings Season?

Cloudflare NET is slated to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4.

The company projects second-quarter revenues in the band of $226.5-$227.5 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $227.5 million, indicating an improvement of 49.3% year over year.

Cloudflare expects the bottom line between break-even and a loss of a penny per share. The consensus mark for the same stands at a loss of a penny per share, suggesting an improvement from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 2 cents per share.

The web infrastructure and website security solution provider projects the non-GAAP loss from operations between $1 million and $2 million.

Cloudflare’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 83.3%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming announcement.

Cloudflare, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Cloudflare, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Cloudflare, Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider

Cloudflare’s second-quarter performance might have benefited from the solid demand for security solutions, which became imperative due to aggravated cyberattacks, work-and-learn-from-home policies and a zero-trust approach.

The to-be-reported quarter’s top line is likely to have witnessed the impact of the accelerated global footprint expansion outside of the United States. It is worth mentioning that the United States, the EMEA and the APAC represented 53%, 26% and 14% of total revenues, respectively, in the first quarter.

Besides, a diversified customer base might have contributed to NET’s second-quarter top line. It added around 14,013 new paying customers in the last reported quarter, bringing the total count to approximately 154,109 across more than 170 countries.

Cloudflare added 121 new large customers (annual billings of more than $100,000), taking the total count to 1,537 at the end of the first quarter, up from the 1,416 recorded at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. This uptrend, which has prevailed for the past few quarters, is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter as well, backed by the elevated demand for its cloud-based solutions amid the pandemic-led remote-working wave.

The company's recurring subscription-based business model has been providing relative stability to its top line amid pandemic-induced disruptions. It expects variability in cash flow margins due to working capital fluctuations, large enterprise business growth and seasonal factors.

However, Cloudflare’s significant exposure to small and medium businesses, the worst-hit cohort by the pandemic and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties worldwide might have weighed on its performance in the quarter to be reported.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NET this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

Cloudflare currently carries a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

