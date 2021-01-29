What's in the Offing for Cirrus Logic's (CRUS) Q3 Earnings?

Cirrus Logic, Inc. CRUS is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Feb 1.



For the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the company projects revenues between $440 million and $480 million. At the midpoint, the guidance suggests growth of 23% year on year and 32% sequentially. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $462.75 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 23.51%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pinned at $1.87 per share, suggesting a 32.62% rise year on year.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 47.2%.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Cirrus Logic, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Cirrus Logic, Inc. Quote

In the last reported quarter, it delivered non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.26, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 89 cents. However, the bottom-line figure declined 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.



Total revenues of $347.3 million also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $310.5 million but declined 10.7% year over year.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.



Factors at Play



Demand for components in smartphones, wearables and tablets is expected to have remained strong during Cirrus Logic’s fiscal third quarter. This, in turn, might have been a positive for the company’s top line.



Solid customer engagement across its portfolio is anticipated to have been a tailwind as well.



Buoyant demand for smart codecs, boosted amplifiers and haptic drivers in the android market is also expected to have been a key growth catalyst.



The company’s efforts to increase its gross margin are expected to have aided the third-quarter performance. Management expects gross margin to remain around 50%.



However, intense competition, adverse currency translations and a volatile macroeconomic environment were primary challenges for the company during the quarter under review.



What Our Model Says



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Cirrus Logic this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Cirrus Logic currently has a Zacks Rank of 3 and an Earnings ESP of 3.63%.



Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH has an Earnings ESP of +4.82% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Qorvo, Inc. QRVO has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and a Zacks Rank of 2, currently.



Facebook, Inc. FB has an Earnings ESP of +0.88% and currently, a Zacks Rank of 3.



The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Facebook, Inc. (FB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.